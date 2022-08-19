Malcolm X’s Father Died In A Lansing Intersection
Malcolm X may be one of the biggest names in the civil rights conversation and not just here in America but all over the world. He left his mark on the world, empowering the oppressed to rise against the pressure and fight for what is right. Everyone didn't always agree with Malcolm's ideas, plans, or thoughts but he just wanted equality no matter what it took or the consequences he might face. I wouldn't know for sure but I would bet that his dad was proud of him.
Speaking of his father, he has graced us Michiganders with a piece of history that may be unfortunate but gives us something to "brag" about if you will. This event that occurred here in Michigan gives our state a tie to Malcolm and his family forever. Malcolm nor anyone else is from Michigan, but his dad spent some time here and left us with a parting gift.
TikTok has taken the world by storm in the last couple of years and there is content about EVERYTHING on this platform. One of the common types of content is demented, paranormal, abandoned, and spooky material which Michigan has a ton to offer. One user (@screamqueen517) is known for her videos which highlight the history, demented places, and other kinds of ominous content she can find in Michigan. Michigan Tiktok has so much to offer, including info on Malcolm X's father!
Malcolm's Ties To Michigan
Earlier this month, a Michigander on Tiktok (@screamqueen517) posted a video at a busy Lansing intersection and was explaining some history that went down there. Malcolm X's Dad was spending some time in Michigan during the early 1900s when he was murdered by a street car in Lansing. Watch the video below:
@screamqueen517 A bit of hidden history. #MichiganHistory#LansingMichigan