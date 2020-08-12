Man Accused Of Running Human Trafficking Ring In Oakland County

A 23-year-old male is facing several charges, including running a human trafficking ring in Oakland County.

According to ABC 12, Pontiac resident, Dallas Ephraim Jordan-King of Pontiac used nine victims for sex trafficking and prostitution around Oakland County from July of 2018 through October 2019. According to reports, he would recruit college girls to work for him.

The exact charges are as follows:

One count of forced labor or commercial sex, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Two counts of pandering, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

One count of accepting the earnings of prostitution, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

One count of transportation for prostitution, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

One count of felony firearm, a two-year felony.

The accused also has a prior charge that includes child pornography, and police also say he had sex with a minor. I think it is safe to say, he will be heading to prison for a very long time. I hope anyone involved with abusing these women, is brought to justice.

Understandably, no information on the victims has been released. My heart goes out to these poor girls. Sex trafficking is real, and everyone should be aware of their surroundings at all times. I have heard horror stories of women being approached by what was thought to be a trafficker. That is scary. If you are going out, watch your drink(s) - and don't accept a drink from a stranger. Common sense things, that I am sure most of us do nowadays.

I will keep you posted as to any new developments in regards to this case. To learn about the Michigan Human Trafficking Task Force, click here.