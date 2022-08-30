Man Allegedly Steals from South Bend Walmart 3 Times in One Day

This alleged thief really gave it the old college try at the Walmart on Ireland Road in South Bend, Indiana.

Mondays can be tough days for many of us. Ask employees of this Indiana Walmart. They had one guy who allegedly attempted to shoplift from their store not once, not twice but three times Monday. This story seems too crazy to be true.

According to the police report from the South Bend Police department, the suspect attempted to walk right passed the cash registers with $214 worth of products in his cart without paying for them. A Walmart employee stopped him and the suspect took off leaving the almost stolen goods behind. But then, the same man reportedly came back a second time and tried the exact same thing, only this time with clothing and other items totaling around $423 in a motorized cart. He was stopped by the same employee.

As the suspect fled from that confrontation, he made a quick pit stop and grabbed a cart that was already full of items valued at $382. He ended up abandoning that cart before making a getaway.

The suspect, 39-year-old Andrew Myers, was arrested on three counts of theft according to ABC 57,

Myers attempted to steal approximately $1,021 worth of items in total. Police ran the license plate of the vehicle Myers used and found it returned to a different vehicle and owner.

Police report that the suspect was clearly intoxicated and had urinated in his pants.

If you or someone you know has a substance abuse problem and wants help call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

