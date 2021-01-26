Man Arrested in Battle Creek Drug Related Shooting Formally Charged

One of two men arrested during a weekend shooting was arraigned Monday afternoon on multiple counts in Calhoun County Court.

42-year-old Edward Lashun Moore was formally charged in a virtual arraignment January 25th with Assault with Intent to Murder, Felony Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine after his Friday, January 22nd, arrest in Battle Creek.

Battle Creek Police officers responded to an apartment home on New England Avenue after receiving a call from a 33-year-old Coldwater man that had been shot in the shoulder. Investigators learned the victim and a woman had intended to purchase drugs from a man in the downstairs apartment. The man, allegedly Moore, denied the woman access, followed by an outside argument with the victim while Moore held a rifle. Moore allegedly fired multiple shots into the vehicle.

A 43-year-old man that lived in the upstairs apartment was also apprehended after illegal drugs and weapons were found in his apartment.

Moore is being held on $25,000 bond and is expected to return to court for a pre-exam conference February 2nd. He faces life in prison if convicted due potentially being a fourth-time habitual offender. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Moore was released in 2018 after serving a sentence on multiple weapons counts out of Wayne County. He also has prior convictions of second-degree home invasion, also in Wayne County, dating back to 2000.