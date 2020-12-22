Man Arrested in Death of Battle Creek Child

Police have arrested Henry Lewis Jones Jr. on murder and child abuse charges, in the Nov. 7 death of 18-month-old Dre'Quan Scott.

Battle Creek Police on Monday received information that Jones was thought to be in Kalamazoo. Members of the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team located Jones Monday night.

Police took Jones to the Calhoun County Jail, where he awaits arraignment on the charges.

On Nov. 7, police, the Battle Creek Fire Department, and Marshall Ambulance responded to a medical emergency call for Scott. They tried to resuscitate the child, who was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, where he died.

An autopsy found that the todler sustained broken ribs and severe internal injuries and the pathologist concluded his death was a homicide.

Jones was the last known adult to see Scott alive. Scott was left in his care at Scott’s home, while the child’s mother was at work. Police said Jones took the boy to a relative’s home, and requested they call 911. Jones then left the relative’s home.