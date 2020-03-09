Man Brutally Attacked By Six People While Walking Along U.S. 131 Near Three Rivers

Six suspects are sought by authorities in St. Joseph County following a brutal attack on a man who was walking along U.S. 131.

MLive reports that the attack and robbery occurred early Monday morning near Three Rivers between Michigan Avenue and N. Main Street. The six attackers allegedly jumped out of a vehicle on northbound U.S. 131. Then they beat up the 45-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, and stole $350 in cash from him.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department says the man had several injuries to his face, including a badly swollen eye and a chipped tooth. There is no word on his current condition or what further treatment he may have needed.

Anyone with information or who might have been in the area when the attack occurred is asked to call the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at 269-467-9045.