Man Born In Coldwater Searching For His Birth Parents

UPDATE: Jon has located his birth family. We wish Jon and his newly found family all the best. As this is a new situation for everyone involved, we have no other details to share at this time. Should the time become appropriate, we will gladly share the details to this happy ending.

A man born in Coldwater, Michigan on November 21, 1981 is searching for his biological parents.

Jonathan (Jon) was born in Coldwater in 1981 and was 6-weeks-old when he first came to his adoptive parents the Mohr's. When Jon turned 18, he was able to gain access to his adoption records.

Here is what he knows about his birth mother according to adoption records:

She was 15-years-old at the time of his birth, almost 16

She was in the 11th grade at the time of his birth

She was a cheerleader and enjoyed track

She stood 5 feet 5 inches, weighed 120 pounds

She had brown eyes and black hair

Her parents died when she was 3 days old and she was raised by her maternal grandparents

Her plans included finishing high school and becoming a nurse or airline stewardess

She felt confident adoption was the best option to provide Jon with a loving and stable family

There were no major health issues in her family

What Jon could not find in his adoption and birth records were names and information on his biological father. In the adoption records it says Jon's biological mother was unable or unwilling to disclose his father's name. He did take an Ancestry DNA test. Those results showed his closest relatives were located in Pennsylvania but produced no results on locating his parents. He even has help from two women he calls his "Adoption Angels" Amanda Sivens and Lisa King Disbrow from Michigan Searching Adoption ~ Reunion Support.

Jon is now a father himself. He's battled his fair share of serious health issues successfully and would like to know more about where he came from, family health history and possibly establish a relationship if both of his biological parents feel the same.

When I was ten years old I was diagnosed with diabetes, a terrible disease. When I was 23 I had my first son, who now has been diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 13, he is now 15. I also have two daughters, one is 7 and the other is 9. In 2013, I was then diagnosed with kidney failure, causing me to do dialysis, until I could get a kidney and pancreas transplant. In 2015, my brother (my adoptive parents son) did a cross match and donated his kidney to me. 🙂 In 2017 I then received a pancreas transplant, now I am healthy ad ready to take on finding my biological family. ~Jon Mohr

Below are more photos of Jon at various ages. Perhaps someone will be able to provide Jon with the missing piece he is looking for.

Jon Mohr as an infant

Jon Mohr as a child