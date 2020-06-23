Man Caught Stealing Quarters in Union City, Multiple Charges Coming

A man is behind bars in Branch County after he was caught stealing quarters from a laundromat during the morning hours of July 21st.

Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall post responded to The Laundry Station in Union City just before 6 a.m. on a report of a man stealing quarters from a quarter machine. Authorities were able to find the man not too far from the scene and arrested him while in possession of the stolen coins.

Troopers also discovered other items in the man’s vehicle that may have been stolen. The man was also found to have had methamphetamine in his possession.

The man is being held on multiple counts - Larceny in a Building, Breaking and Entering of a Coin Machine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Receiving and Concealing Stolen Property, and a Weapons offense.