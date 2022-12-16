Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Battle Creek Shooting

Battle Creek Police have announced the arrest of a man wanted in a home invasion that resulted in the shooting of a 45-year-old woman, early Monday morning on Howland Street.

Officers were dispatched to the 200-block of Howland Street, at around 3:30 AM, after a neighbor called 911 to report that a person had been shot. When police arrived at the scene, they entered a home and found a 45-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times. She was transported to the hospital and reported in stable condition.

At around 6:30 PM Wednesday, the Battle Creek Police Investigation Division and Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at a home on Keith Drive, related to this investigation. James Earl Casey Jr., 36, the Howland Street suspect, was found inside of the home, and police arrested him without incident. Casey was arraigned Thursday on charges of Attempted Murder, Home Invasion, and Weapon Offenses. The victim remains in stable condition.