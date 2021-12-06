Man Admits to Exposing Himself in Front of Mother & Daughter at Michigan Laundromat

Authorities in Van Buren County say a man was taken into custody last week related to an incident of indecent exposure and lewd behavior in front of a woman and her daughter that happened last month. The 60-year-old has admitted to the crime and faces several charges.

According to the Van Buren County Sheriff's office, the man, who has not been identified, was at a laundromat in 66000 block of 95th Ave. in Keeler Township in the afternoon of Saturday, November 4. At around 12:30 p.m., a 46-year-old woman, who was there with her 11-year-old daughter at the time, says the man exposed himself and also began touching his genital area in front of them. The man then took off at some point.

With help from the managers of the laundromat, officials were able to obtain security footage of the man's vehicle and then get the vehicle registration information. They also gathered footage of the alleged incident which showed the man looking at the daughter and then being verbally confronted by her mother.

Once authorities identified the man by comparing his driver's license photo to the surveillance images, deputies contacted the man. When they interviewed him at his residence, he admitted to the actions. It was later learned that the 60-year-old had a previous misdemeanor from 2013 related to obscene conduct in Berrien County in which he pleaded guilty.

The man faces charges of aggravated indecent exposure and accosting a minor with immoral purposes, according to a news release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the Van Buren County Jail.