Man Injured In Calhoun County Car Crash

A 62-year-old Burlington man was air-lifted to Bronson Kalamazoo with life-threatening injuries, Thursday afternoon, after crashing into a tree in Calhoun County.

Calhoun County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 3000-block of 11 Mile Road, in Newton Township, around 4:35 PM, where they found the victim in his 2013 Jeep Rubicon that had left the roadway, plowing into a large tree. A witness had observed the vehicle as it passed, then leaving the roadway without braking.

The incident remains under investigation by the Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team.