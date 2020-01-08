A Michigan State Police officer captured footage of a man who tried to jump from a moving vehicle as he was being chased on I-94 in the Detroit area.

The incident, which occurred on January 3rd, involves a man traveling westbound on I-94. About a minute into the video, his car veers off the freeway onto the grassy embankment, then dives back onto the road crossing several lanes of traffic. While the car is still moving, he opens the door and stands up in the vehicle. He gets back into the car just before striking the cement median, then opens the door and stands up once again in order to jump from the car. The man then scurries over the wall onto the eastbound side of I-94.

Michigan State Police tell WJBK that the man was wanted for several warrants and "did not want to stop."

Watch the video below.

