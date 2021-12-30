Man Struck and Killed by Train on Christmas Day in Battle Creek Identified

The man struck and killed by a train on Christmas Day has been identified.

Get our free mobile app

Battle Creek Police have identified the man who was found deceased along the railroad tracks near South Avenue and Dickman Road. The victim is identified as 34-year-old Jacob Stiemsma, according to the Battle Creek Enquirer.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 26, 2021, officers with the Battle Creek Police Department located Stiemsma's body who had suffered extensive injuries.

Investigators believe Stiemsma was struck by a train sometime late Christmas evening or early Sunday, December 26, 2021. They believe his body was dragged about 100-feet, after being struck.

At this time investigators are unsure which train, passing through the area at the time, struck him. Results from an autopsy are still pending. The investigation remains ongoing.

City officials are also looking into whether a no-horn ordinance for trains in the downtown Battle Creek area may have contributed to the unfortunate incident.

Google Satellite

In Memoriam: 2021 Deaths Remembering the musicians, actors, producers and others who have died in 2021.