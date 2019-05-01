Man Linked To Kalamazoo AMBER Alert Had No Involvement

The teen who triggered an overnight AMBER Alert was located and safe by late morning Wednesday. The Kalamazoo County sheriff say's the 13-year-old was a runaway from Galesburg and was never kidnapped, according to WOOD-TV.

Kalamazoo's Sheriff Richard Fuller said the man authorities were looking for who was linked to the teenager's disappearance, 45-year-old Samuel Leroy Chrispens, is not a suspect and had no involvement in the situation. In the original AMBER Alert, which was first sent out around 2:15 am Wednesday. it was indicated that the teen could be traveling with Chrispens and a description was given for his vehicle, but he has now been completely cleared in the case. No other details were immediately available.

The girl's mother said that the teen was located in pole barn type building in the village of Augusta. That location is reportedly not far from where she had last been seen.