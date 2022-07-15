Man Loses $100,000 Prosthetic Leg In Mi Lake Dive Team Finds It

A Michigan man taking a swim with his son loses his prosthetic leg if 50 feet of water and a sheriff's dive team comes to the rescue.

Get our free mobile app

Michigan Man Temporarily Loses Prosthetic Leg

Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel loading...

A Michigan man in Oakland County by the name of Brandon Smith had an unfortunate hunting accident that cost him the lower part of his right leg. He was wheelchair-bound until he got his first prosthetic leg.

Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel loading...

Prothetic legs do ware out and Smith recently had gotten a new one about two weeks ago. These artificial legs are not cheap and this one costs $100,000. So this is something a person has to take good care of.

Leg Overboard

Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel loading...

Smith is very active and a good swimmer and was enjoying a day with his 6-year-old son on Sunrise Lake located in Milford Township. The pair were floating on a raft when his son jumped in the water, then Smith's prosthetic leg came loose and sunk to the bottom.

Oakland County Sheriff's Dive Team to The Rescue

Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel loading...

To not lose the prosthetic leg, it's equipped with a GPS device. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office was contacted and it took them just over half an hour to locate the leg's coordinates.

Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel loading...

Oakland County Sheriff Deputy Justin Wiegand is a member of the dive team and was the one who went down to find the leg. It only took him a few minutes to come back up with the leg.

Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel loading...

Prosthetic Leg Recovered

Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel loading...

Smith's daughter was very happy the leg was recovered and returned to her father.

Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel Fox 2 Detroit YouTube Channel loading...

You can tell by Smith's smile he is very glad to have his leg back.

It just goes to show you that Sheriff Officers and others in the police force around Michigan are not just about catching bad guys but doing good work for the people in their community.

MORE: Some Fun Photos From Michigan's Past