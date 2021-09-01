Many Families Are Requesting COVID Deaths Not Mentioned in Obituaries
Is this the new 'stigma'? Back in the 1980's many families would keep AIDS, as the cause of death, off a family member's obituary. It may have been fear, it may have been shame, regardless it seems to be happening again and now it is COVID-19.
One young woman from rural Pennsylvania recently buried her younger brother, who lost his life to COVID. Stephanie Rimel said in a recent interview, that even at her brother's funeral insensitive and ignorant comments were made.
NPR-witf has the full story, click here
Kyle Dixon was 27 years old when he died from the ravages of COVID. Dixon worked as a prison guard, and according to his sister, he believed his friends and co-workers when they said that COVID-19 was a Democratic hoax. As the young man lay dying in the hospital, and then at his funeral, family and friends continued to brag about not wearing masks, still calling the virus a hoax. Dixon's sister said the backlash for mentioning COVID in the obituary was hurtful, heartless, and embarrassing.
The COVID-19 virus has become so polarizing and political. Far too many of us have had relatives - loved ones die an agonizing death hooked up to a ventilator after the COVID virus ravaged their lungs. But to have someone at that family member's funeral brag that they never wear a mask, ummmm, yeah.
Don't get me wrong, think what you want. This is the United States of America and everyone is entitled to their own opinions and beliefs, however, there is a time and a place. A funeral is not the place and a family has every right to phrase an obituary the way they and family members choose.
