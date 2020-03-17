Map of Michigan Locations Giving Away Free Meals For Children

If you need some help with meals for your children while they are out of school, this may help you find a location near you that is distributing free food. The Michigan Department of Education (MDE) has released an online map that will help families find locations throughout Michigan where meals are being provided. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE MAP. Officials with the MDE say that the map will be updated twice a day. The meals are being provided through a program called the Unanticipated School Closure Summer Food Service Program (SFSP).

Here’s what you need to know:

The meals are available to all children at no cost.

Up to two meals per day may be served to all children ages 0-18.

This includes students with disabilities ages 18-26 with an active individual education program (IEP).

Here's the map.

if you have any questions about the program, you can contact MDE at 517-241-5374 or visit mde-sfsp@michigan.gov.