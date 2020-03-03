March 15 is a FREE DAY at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Have fun while learning at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Sunday, March 15th.

If you haven't had a chance to check out the GRPM this is a great opportunity to explore because the museum is having a Free Day for members and non-members.

The museum teamed up with Kent County Farm Bureau to offer this to the community and will have hands-on activities planned for families including an apple taste test and learning how to milk a cow. Snacks will also be available while supplies last.

You'll be able to explore all three floors of the museum for free including the TOYS! exhibit and Design Zone. Bodies Revealed and the planetarium will be available for an additional charge.

Free Day will be from 10a-5p and you must reserve a ticket prior to.

As someone who's visited the GRPM several times, I never get bored of walking around and learning something new each time. The TOYS! exhibit is one of my favorite things and is a blast to the past, and you can even play arcade games while there. Sunday Funday indeed!

You can get more info on the Facebook event page.