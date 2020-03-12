The State of Michigan is now offering an online map, showing all Medical Marijuana Provisioning Centers and Adult-Use Retailers within the state. According to the map, the U.P. can only boast of one Adult-Use Retail establishment, which is The Fire Station in Negaunee. Both medical and retail establishments are much more available under the bridge.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced the online site in a press release Thursday afternoon. With the click of a mouse, a person can locate an establishment, retrieve the address and print-out a detailed map with driving instructions. The link to the online map can be found at 953wbck.com.