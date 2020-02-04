Mark Dantonio Says Goodbye To Michigan State Football

After 13 seasons as the head coach of Michigan State University Football, Mark Dantonio announced his retirement on Twitter today.

The news came as a surprise to most Sparty fans today as there was very little lead up to the announcement.

Michigan State critics had called for Dantonio to step down after the season concluded on a downward trend, but it never looked as if Dantonio was going to retire. In a letter posted on Twitter Dantonio expressed his thanks and wishes to still remain with Michigan State in some capacity.

My plan is to stay within the university and athletic department in a role involving special projects, especially transitioning our players, both current and incoming, to their next challenges.

According to The Free Press, the front runner to replace Dantonio is Luke Fickell.

Dantonio is the all-time winningest coach in Michigan State Football history. He will finish his career with 114 wins for the Spartans, along with three Big Ten championships, a Rose Bowl win and a berth in the 2015 College Football Playoff.