Marshall Explosion that Injured Eight Caused by Natural Gas

Natural gas is cited as the cause of the Marshall house explosion and fire that left eight injured, three seriously.

While the investigation is still ongoing by Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Department, foul play is not suspected at this time. Marshall Fire Chief Martin Erskine described the escape of all occupants in the home as "miraculous" in a press conference held Monday, April 13.

Get our free mobile app

While their escape is miraculous, none of the eight were fortunate enough to escape injury. All eight individuals in the home suffered burns and other injuries and were hospitalized following the explosion. Three of the victims have since been released.

Two of those seriously injured include a 27-year-old woman and her 2-year-old daughter. The 2-year-old underwent surgery the morning of the explosion and is stable. Her mom remains in serious condition and in a medically induced coma after being transferred to the University of Michigan Hospital. Family members have started a fundraiser for the pair who are expected to have a long road to recovery. At least one other victim from the incident remains in serious condition.

An undated photo of the home before the explosion shows the extent of the devastation. What is left is nearly unrecognizable and the home is considered a complete loss.

Google Street View

Investigators believe the explosion was caused by a natural gas leak. The house was under some renovations but authorities are not sure if that is the cause of the leak or something else at this time.

According to a news release from the Marshall Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire in an occupied home at 532 Clinton Street in Marshall at approximately 1:43 a.m. Monday, April 12.

Upon arrival, the first fire crews found the home fully ablaze with walls blown out and multiple victims who made it outside the home. The victims were transported to Oaklawn Hospital and Bronson Kalamazoo initially.