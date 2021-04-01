This Marshall Gothic Home For Sale Is An Enthralling Experience With Every New Room You Enter

There are some home listings that leave you in awe, and this Gothic-style home that's currently for sale in Marshall, MI is just that kind of home. Located at 333 N Madison St, Marshall, this 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 3,888 sqft home for sale is literally like stepping into a new house with every new room you enter. The styles fluxgate between Gothic, to Country, Rural, to Modern, yet it all feels like home. Historical Homes For America describe just how unique this place is:

Over the years this treasured home has been featured on home tours and most recently the garden tour. With 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and countless areas to entertain, this charmer flaunts an abundance of space! From the curb, you will love the pointed Gothic arched window above the incredible wood door, the decorative gingerbread trim, and rich color palette.

Enough gabbing though. We need to check this place out: