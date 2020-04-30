HAUNTED MICHIGAN: The 1835 National House Inn, Marshall

That’s right, kids…spend one or more nights being spooked and possibly witness some kind of paranormal activity.....at the National House Inn in Marshall. Many people have experienced some unexplainable occurrences while staying overnight.....

Before I get to the spooky stuff, here's a brief history on the inn:

Colonel Andrew Mann built this in 1835 as the Mann Hotel, housing weary stagecoach travelers on their way to & from Detroit & Chicago. When the railroad came through in 1844, the inn stayed busy, catering to railroad travelers along with the stagecoach passengers. Ownership changed hands a few times, with different name-changes to The Acker House and The Facey House.

It became part of the Underground Railroad, thanks to a hidden room that was installed in the basement to conceal runaway slaves on their way to Canada.

Beginning in the late 1870s, with customers tapering off thanks to the new-fangled sleeper cars trains were installing, the inn turned into a windmill, a wagon factory, an apartment building (in 1902) and the former Underground Railroad room was used during Prohibition as a place to buy and sell illegal alcohol.

After renovations were made in 1976, ghostly activities were reported from employees and guests…among the occurrences were sightings of a ghostly woman in red floating through the halls.

According to hauntedhouses.com, "It is a guess that she is perhaps from the 20th century, maybe a woman who lived in the apartments. She could have been somehow connected to or was involved in the dangerous activity of selling the booze and partying in the basement, which could've been a force in her death. Most booze came from mob connections. Other unsavory characters were also attracted to such black market activities. She could have been a 19th century railroad traveler, a guest in the hotel, who met a bad end, and decided to stay at a place that she felt at home."

Paranormal investigators from Spirit Society concur this Historic Michigan inn is haunted and have the findings to prove it.

The National House Inn is now a Bed & Breakfast with 16 rooms available so you shouldn’t have a problem booking a night. It’s located on the corner of Michigan Avenue and S. Sycamore St. with close-by places to eat.

Stay a night…and let me know if you experience anything…

