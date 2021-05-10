Man Who Saved 2-Year-Old in Marshall House Explosion Dies

The man dubbed a hero for running back into a Marshall home after it exploded to save a two-year-old girl dies from his injuries.

A sad update to pass along nearly one month after a home in Marshall, Michigan exploded leaving 8 seriously injured. A release from the Marshall Fire Department Chief Martin Erskine confirms the 38-year-old male who had been hospitalized for his injuries at the University of Michigan Hospital succumbed to his injuries and died on Friday (5-7-2021).

Family members of the 38-year-old identify him as Dustin Boggess. They say Dustin was a hero even before sacrificing himself to run back into the Marshall home on April 12, to save the 2-year-old female victim.

Anyone wishing to donate to the family of Dustin Boggesscan can do so by contacting Ashley at (269) 274-0802.

The incident occurred on April 12, 2021. Marshall Fire Department firefighters responded to a report of an explosion and fire in an occupied home at 532 Clinton Street in Marshall at approximately 1:43 a.m.

Upon arrival, the first fire crews found the home fully ablaze with walls blown out and multiple victims who made it outside the home. The victims were transported to Oaklawn Hospital and Bronson Kalamazoo initially.

While the investigation is still ongoing by Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Department, foul play is not suspected at this time. Investigators say a natural gas leak is the cause of the fire and explosion. Marshall Fire Chief Martin Erskine described the escape of all occupants in the home as "miraculous" in a press conference held Monday, April 13.

At least two of the victims remain hospitalized. A 27-year-old female remains hospitalized at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor and her 2-year-old daughter remains hospitalized at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Per family wishes, donations to victims of the Marshall house explosion can be made to the following contacts:

Donations for the 27-year-old female at the University of Michigan Hospital and her 2-year-old daughter a Bronson Hospital are being directed to Tiffany at (269) 580-0482.

Donations for the 36-year-old male and 35-year-old female, released shortly after the incident, are being directed to Joseph at 269-234-8990.

Donations for the 43-year-old female, 38-year-old male, and his 10-year-old son are being directed to Kit at (269)-719-0419

