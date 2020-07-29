Marshall Man Arrested For Possession Of Child Sexually Abusive Material

A Marshall man has been arrested and charged for possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force in Coldwater announced the arrest of Phillip Smith, 36 of Marshall, for possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Smith was arrested following an investigation stemming from a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) tip. The investigation showed that Smith was uploading images online using an internet account, which led to a warrant for his arrest being issued.

Smith was arrested on Monday, July 27, by the Michigan State Police Fifth District Fugitive Team and arraigned on Tuesday, July 28, in 10th District Court.

As part of the announcement, the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit says they encourage parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. Some resources they recommend include a comprehensive list of resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which can be viewed by clicking here. The Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force also has resources that can be viewed by clicking here.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine by clicking here.