A state police investigation into the shooting of a 22-year-old Marshall man by police is nearly complete. Andrew Blowers led two Battle Creek Police cars and a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle on a high-speed chase on September 5th. Police say Blowers lost control, and then was driving toward them when the three officers opened fire.

Police think this may not have been Blowers’ first high-speed chase. Back in July, a deputy chased a vehicle matching the one he drove on September 5th . A deputy attempted to make the stop on Emmett Street near Cooper Street shortly after 8 am for running a stop sign, and for not using a turn signal or a seat belt. The vehicle fled on McAllister Road at speeds of 95 miles per hour. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Wiersma said the report indicates that the deputy followed for about a minute and then ended the pursuit. He said deputies realized after the second chase incident that it was likely that Blowers was the driver in that July incident.

On September 5th, Battle Creek Police tried to stop Blowers near Dickman Road and M-66 because he was driving erratically and they believed he was under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The 90 mph pursuit went south on M-66 and continued west on I-94 and then north on Skyline Drive, where a Calhoun County Sheriff Department deputy joined. Blowers lost control on Logistics Drive in the Fort Custer Industrial Park and spun off the roadway. Officers say the engine was revving and when it moved forward toward a police vehicle, three of the four opened fire, killing Blowers.

Michigan State Police Detective 1st Lt. Chuck Christensen said Friday (October 23rd) it shouldn’t be long before MSP concludes its investigation and sends the report to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office to review. Meanwhile, the officers have been on paid administrative leave.