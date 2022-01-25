Marijuana Dispensary Job Fair In Marshall, MI

A local marijuana dispensary, open in Marshall, is hosting a job fair on Wednesday. Common Citizen has announced they will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, January 26, from 11 AM to 7 PM at Common Citizen Headquarters, 1507 South Kalamazoo Avenue, in Marshall.

“At Common Citizen, we are committed to creating new opportunities to join our growing and diverse team in the communities we proudly call home, and we look forward to meeting with qualified job candidates on Jan. 26,” said Michael Elias, Common Citizen CEO. “Each of these positions is critical to our continued, statewide expansion and meeting our commitment to Cannabis for Humanity and serving the unique, individual needs of our customers.”

Common Citizen will conduct on-site interviews for openings at its state-of-the-art, hybrid greenhouse and administrative offices in Marshall in the following categories:

Cultivation

First- and second-shift trimming/packaging

Sanitation

Harvest

Marketing

Interviews will take place on-site, with the hiring of qualified candidates on the spot.

For all attendees, make sure you are following COVID-19 safety protocols. To help ensure the safety of all job applicants and Common Citizen staff, everyone will be required to wear a mask. For those who didn’t bring one, Common Citizen will have masks on hand. Furthermore, tables will be spread out. Plans are to have one staff member and one applicant at each station, at any one time.

Those interested in the positions can also apply online. Visit commoncitizen.com/careers for all the latest Common Citizen job opportunities.