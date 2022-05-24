Marshall, Michigan Artist Viewed Over 100 Million Times on TikTok

This small-town Michigan artist is one of the most viewed TikTokers in the state.

Lydia is a young artist in Marshall, Michigan that can be found on TikTok at @lady_grinning_soul. She currently has 1.7 million followers and over 31.8 million total video likes. At least 30 of Lydia's videos have been viewed over a million times each. Three of those videos have been viewed over 8 million times each. Here is Lydia describes her wildly successful TikTok channel,

My tiktok is dedicated to documenting the artistic process of my drawings and paintings. My videos have an overarching theme that is creepy and unsettling, but some have a more fantastical vibe. And I try to make all of them satisfying to watch and aesthetically pleasing!

Among @lady_grinning_soul's most popular videos, are her "paper puppets." Her most viewed video is titled "Little Guy." That video has been viewed 8.8 million times and with nearly 2 million likes.

Her second most viewed video, "With Love..." is also a paper puppet and clocks in with nearly 8.5 million views and 1.8 million likes.

Lydia showed off her free-styling skills on New Year's Day. That video was viewed a whopping 8.2 million times with 1.4 million likes.

This video is my personal favorite from Lydia's TikTok channel. This is another paper puppet and nearly 5 million views and 1.1 million likes. It's amazing.

Here are Lydia's three favorite TikTok creators:

@noelleburd she makes gorgeous detailed miniature scenes

@annalaura_art she draws the most wholesome comics

@falsejacy she is an amazing artist/tattoo apprentice

Lydia Kendall-Butler is creating art full-time now. Lydia's art can be found on Etsy in the form of original pieces, art prints, stickers, and bookmarks as well as custom drawings and paintings. There's a link in her TikTok bio.

You can follow 103.3 KFR on TikTok by clicking here.

Who will be the featuring for #TikTokTuesday next week? That's up to you. If you or someone you know is a TikTok creator with at least 10,000 followers in Southwest Michigan nominate them below.

10 Biggest Southwest Michigan TikTok Creators These are the TikTok creators in Southwest Michigan ranked by followers. Updated 5/24/2022