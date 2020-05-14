Marshall Planning To Go Forward With Cruise Night

With the stay at home order still in place, people are starting to get a little restless and wanting to go out and socialize. They're also trying to find ways around it while practicing smart social distancing. Marshall residents are planning to do just that this Friday as they prepare to go forward with a "Cruising Like Back In The 90's" downtown cruise.

Set to take place this Friday, May 15th, it will be their first cruise night in Marshall, MI. The start time is slotted for 7:00 pm,and wrapping up at around 11:00 pm.

Since the Executive Order is still in place, their asking participants to please practice social distancing. If you plan to park for an extended time, cruisers are being asked to use public parking lots, street parking spots, and minimize crowds (no gathering larger than 10 people together). Organizers need to avoid the use of private parking lots. The people putting on the event have made it clear that there are serious rules that need to be followed:

The organizers have spoken with the Marshall Police and they are aware of the plans to cruise. Cruisers are also being asked be respectful of their presence and authority while we are in town. They will have to investigate any complaints so be aware of your actions while in town. Make sure to act responsible and respect others - NO drinking, drugs, burn-outs, fighting, or anything else that could put an end to this opportunity we have to enjoy our cars, friends and family. See you there....

RAIN DATE is 05.16.20, same times.