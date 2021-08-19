Marshall Police Seek Wanted Man with History of Violence

Marshall Police are asking for the public's help locating a man want on multiple warrants.

The City of Marshall Police Department released the photo of a 24-year-old man they say is wanted on several warrants. Trevion Hillman is known to frequent the Marshall and Battle Creek areas.

Police say he is wanted on multiple warrants for charges including domestic violence, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, home invasion, and failure to appear for other court hearings.

Anyone with information on Trevion Hillman's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Marshall Police Department at 269-781-2596. If you wish to remain anonymous contact the Marshall area Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.