Marshall Public Schools Temporarily Close Three Buildings, Classes Online

Marshall Public Schools have temporarily closed the doors at three area schools with classes moving online.

Marshall Public Schools closed three of its buildings temporarily with students moving to remote learning until Wednesday. Marshall High School, Marshall Middle School, and Harrington Elementary School were moved to remote learning for Monday and Tuesday, October 12th & 13th. District representatives said staff members within the district had tested positive for COVID-19.

The district sent a letter to parents at each of the schools, explaining the situation. Letters for Harrington Elementary and Marshall Middle School said a staff member had tested positive at each building, with the likely source of exposure being outside the schools. No students were identified as close contacts at the middle school, while the staff is working to determine if students had been in contact with the elementary staff member.

Randy Davis, Marshall Public Schools' superintendent, said the district was working with the Calhoun County Public Health Department to handle the situation. He encouraged parents to continue monitoring their students for COVID-19 symptoms.

Gordon, Hughes, and Walters Elementary Schools will all remain open at this time and operate normally.