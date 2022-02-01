Snow Emergency In Marshall: Move Or Be Towed

The City of Marshall is getting ahead of the weather by declaring a rare, city-wide snow removal emergency on Wednesday. According to a release from Marshall Police Department, the emergency will begin at 12 AM, Wednesday as forecasts of snow are predicting snow accumulations of more than four inches.

What this means for Marshall and local residents, due to the forecast, any vehicle parked on the roadway AFTER 12 AM WILL BE TOWED.

Get our free mobile app

By the City of Marshall Code of Ordinances, under Sec. 70.008(H), any vehicle that is parked is subject to being issued a citation with a fine and will be towed with all expenses from the towing being passed to the vehicle owner. The parking prohibition BEGINS at 12 AM but will continue until the City terminates the declaration with a public announcement.

For all residents with overnight parking permits for city lots, the City of Marshall is requesting they park in the designated parking spots so that snow clearing can be completed efficiently. In addition, for the upcoming downtown event this weekend - Ice, Wine, Blues, and Beer - they are asking downtown visitors to utilize parking lots instead of Michigan Avenue parking so that snow can be cleared by Friday afternoon.

As with all snow removal this is a reminder that property owners are required to remove snow on sidewalk adjacent to their property. The City is also asking that residents help the Fire Department keep the snow cleared around fire hydrants.