Martha Ford Stepping Down As Lions Owner

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday morning that Martha Firestone Ford, the owner of the NFL club since taking over for her late husband (William Clay Ford, Sr.) in 2014, has decided to step down as owner of the club.

Martha's daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, will take over for her mother. Hamp has been working with the National Football League in the last few years in preparation for her new role.

Sheila takes over control immediately; she is the second oldest of the four children of the family. Here is her statement, courtesy of the Lions website:

My mother has inspired all of us since taking on leadership of the Lions over six years ago. She has been a tireless leader to our family, our team and our community. Her smart decisions have given me a solid foundation to take the team forward. On behalf of the family and the team, I want to thank her for her countless contributions. I look forward to leading the Lions to excellence on and off the field.