You Get To Hang Out With All The Kalamazoo/ Battle Creek Mascots May 23rd

For fans of all the local sports teams in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek area, it's starting to look like a promising year. Kalamazoo Growlers and Battle Creek Bombers games are starting to return and the K Wings announced that after more than 500 days, they're finally returning for the 2021 season. This has everyone excited, especially the mascots who've missed their fans and entertaining the crowds at each home game. This year, they're celebrating Mascot Day on Sunday May 3rd at Revel & Roll West from Noon until 4 p.m., and you can join them there.

The event is FREE to attend but they will have a special for $14.99 Unlimited Wristbands, which includes unlimited bowling and unlimited laser tag. There are plenty of mascots slated to be in attendance, but so far here is what the starting lineup is:

• Moe Skeeter from the Battle Creek Bombers

• Porter from the Kalamazoo Growlers

• Slappy from the Kalamazoo K-Wings

• CJ from College Hunks Hauling Junk

Now, anyone who knows me knows that me and Slappy from the K Wings are boys. I even immortalized him by getting a tattoo of him on my right forearm. I've met other people who have K Wings tattoos, but I think I may be the only one with an actual mascot of them on me. I say "why not?" I'm looking forward to seeing our mascots back in action this year and this is the perfect time to welcome them back as we stay hopeful for a better year ahead.