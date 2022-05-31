I've seen a block of garage and yard sales before, and I've seen entire cities get in on it, closing down an entire section of town for a "world's biggest yard sale." But this one certainly takes the cake.

August 13-14th, Michigan's "Thumb" region will be host to nearly 150 miles of garage sales with lost treasures, trinkets, and stuff you never thought you needed until you saw it for sale on someone's driveway.

Mostly stretching across the shores of Lake Huron and the St. Clair River, this massive sale extends from New Baltimore (just north of Detroit), and around the thumb to Caseville, just in side of Saginaw Bay.

Most of the homes along this massive yard sale route will have antiques and their own boutique shops, and we've been told to make sure you bring a pickup with an empty bed, or make sure your car has a VERY large trunk.

Honestly, some of the coolest things I've ever bought were from a yard or garage sale. My first TV, a little black and white 8-inch television... got it at a garage sale when I was 12, AND, it had the Declaration of Independence written on the side of it. In my later years, most of my dishes and kitchen utensils came from yard sales, as did a number of antique radios, and radio cabinets that I still have today. So hopefully, there some cool trinkets like that SOMEWHERE within this 150-mile route.

In addition to all of the sales, the drive for this year's event is a good one, all along M-29 and M-25. So even if you don't find what you're looking for, you'll still get a scenic view along the way.

If you'd like to know more on the Antique Yard Sale Trail this year, click HERE for the official website.