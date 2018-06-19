Massive Vegetable Tray Recall In Michigan and Indiana

Due to a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora Illnesses which includes Michigan, Indiana and Illinios, Del Monte is recalling the vegetable trays list below.

According to FDA.gov,

The recalled products were distributed to: Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Demond's, Sentry, Potash, Meehan's, Country Market, Food Max Supermarket and Peapod in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin and have "Best If Enjoyed By" date of June 17, 2018 or earlier. The recalled products were distributed for sale in clear plastic containers with the following labels and markings:

Best By date Components UPC Code Del Monte 6 oz. Veg Tray w/dip 6/17/2018 Baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and dill dip 7 1752472715 2 Del Monte 12 oz. Veg Tray w/dip 6/17/2018 Baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower and dill dip 7 1752472518 9 Del Monte 28 oz. Small Veg Tray w/dip 6/17/2018 Baby carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks and dill dip 7 1752478604

According to the Centers for Disease Control,

the infection usually is not life threatening. Symptoms of Cyclosporiasis may include the following: watery diarrhea (most common), loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, bloating, increased gas, nausea, fatigue. Other symptoms that may occur but are less common include the following: vomiting and/or low-grade fever.

