Mattawan Teacher Printing 3D Masks; Seeks Help.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. That's a saying we know all too well during the current situation we are all facing right now with the Coronavirus. That's why one teacher in Mattawan is using his trade to do his part. Jarrod DeGroff is using his engineering background to print 3D materials, which can print 10 masks and 10 face shields a day. According to WWMT, the masks still need to be approved by hospitals, but any help is appreciated.

He told the station that he's finding meaning in all the chaos, and urges others in his position to reach out, stating: "We talk about it all the time in class. I teach an engineering class and solving problems through engineering that’s what we do. So, this is a great opportunity that we have to help out people. You know a lot of us have some extra time on our hands and so it kind of gives us a purpose, gives us something that we can do even though we’re stuck at home and following those guidelines.Finding more people to jump on that have 3D printers in the Kalamazoo area and then finding those places that might need these and getting those out to the people who actually need to use them."

If you'd like to contact and help Jarrod DeGroff, you can contact him here.