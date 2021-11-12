Mattawan is such a unique village located west of Kalamazoo and just east of Paw Paw. There's something unique about living out there, where the community is very tight-knit, and where you don't feel too out in the sticks, but just enough to where you always feel safe and relaxed. that was my experience, and the little village continues to grow, adding new business these past few years. One business that is a staple of the community is Vintage Inspired. The shop features vintage and inspired vintage goods that range in all sorts of products.

Not only do the products range in type, but also sellers. This is one of those markets where there are different cubicles that contain products from dozens of sellers. The store recently expanded after the Family Dollar, which was next door in the strip mall, closed its doors. Since then they've brought in more DIY artists, and currently, they're in full-on Christmas mode.

This weekend, on Friday, November 12th from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. & Sunday, November 13th, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., they'll be hosting a holiday open house. While people are shopping, there will be a special ornament, which they'll place somewhere in the store, which can be brought to the front for a free gift. They also have a complimentary coffee, hot chocolate, and tea area customers can help themselves to as well. The vendors are in the Christmas spirit and one of the displays even features a Santa cut-out that has some serious local history to it: