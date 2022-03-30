Maude of Battle Creek Would Love to Snuggle in Her Forever Home

Maude is a quiet girl who would love to snuggle next to you while you read a book or watch t.v.

Maude has a very sweet side once she has a chance to warm up to you. Once given the opportunity to get to know you, she will happily come to seek some attention. While she is not a big fan of being picked up and held, she loves to snuggle up while her favorite person reads a book or watches television while she gazes on with her pretty green eyes.

Maude had a rough start in life. When she arrived at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) she was extremely thin and was missing patches of hair. Now she is as healthy as a cat can be.

Maude of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Maude is about a year and a half old. She is past the kitten stage and won't shred curtains or bite your phone charger. She is pretty independent at the shelter but may blossom more in her forever home.

Staff at HSSCM say Maude is pretty indifferent to the other cats at the shelter and is not looking for a playmate. She may do well in a home with another cat but she likely would be content being the only cat as well.

Maude is on the petite size. A home with older children who will be respectful of her size and space would be ideal. With a slow introduction, she may do well with a cat-friendly dog.

Maude can't wait to meet her forever family!

Would you like to make Maude a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Maude isn't the right fit? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting for their forever home.

