Max of Battle Creek has a Lot of Love to Give

Max is a sweet puppy who loves to run and play.

Max can not wait to meet his forever family. He has a lot of love to give. When Max came to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) his fur was terribly matted. An HSSCM volunteer was kind enough to come to the shelter and give Max a real spa day. The before and after photos speak for themselves.

Before & After

Max is as cute as a button. His haircut was a little shorter than how he should normally be groomed but he was matted so bad that it was necessary.

Max is 9-months-old and still likes to run and play like most puppies his age. He is a full-blooded Shih Tzu, a breed known for its playful personality. Max really loves playing with his toys and keeps himself entertained. When outside, he really enjoys running around which is why a physically fenced-in yard is a must for his future forever home.

Max was not around other dogs until he came to HSSCM and while he may do well with another dog in a home, he likely wouldn't be interested in being a playmate to another rambunctious canine.

Max would love a home where his people will play with him. He has been around children and would do well in a home with children over 8.

Would you like to make Max a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

