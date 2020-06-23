McDonald’s Bringing Back Some Items Cut During Pandemic

You may have noticed over the past few months, the menu at McDonald's has been missing quite a few items. During the coronavirus pandemic many restaurants that were open for drive-thru or curbside only reduced their menu options, including McDonald's.

During that time salads, yogurt parfaits, bagels, all-day breakfast, and almost 100 other items were cut from the menu. Now, the home of the "golden arches" is bringing back a few of those favorites that have been on hiatus.

Throughout the U.S., McDonald’s said it plans to add back seven items throughout July. Making their return will be two variations of the Quarter Pounder, the Bacon McDouble. hot tea, and 3 deserts including the vanilla cone.

During this unusual time McDonald's was able to see some benefits of a reduced menu. Because of the limited selection, total order times dropped by almost 30 seconds. "Our menu strategy really has been focused as a result of Covid and the success we've had with a limited menu," says Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald's USA, in a call with reporters.

Because of the success and positive feedback from consumers on the changes, many menu items run the risk of not making a return at all. The all-day breakfast, for one, may not be something we see offered any longer. McDonald's is also planning to keep salads, bagels and yogurt parfaits off its menus for the foreseeable future.

“Now, we’re reintroducing some of our iconic offerings while keeping our menu streamlined – focusing on expert preparation, great service, and as always, quality ingredients,” McDonald’s USA said in a statement. “With customers at the center of everything we do, we’ll continue listening to them and evolving our menu to meet their needs.”

The fast food giant is still looking to introduce some new items in the future as well that they hope will appeal to customers. They include its new crispy chicken sandwich, which tested well with consumers in December and January, and a few new baked goods for breakfast.

It was back in March that McDonald’s closed all of its company-owned dining rooms across the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of last week, over 1,000 locations or about 7% of their restaurants across the country are open for dining in.