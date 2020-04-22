McDonald’s Offering ‘Thank You Meals’ For First Responders and Healthcare Workers

Health Care workers and First Responders can get a free 'Thank You Meal' from McDonald's.

McDonald's made the announcement this week that they would be offering the free 'Thank You Meals' to honor those serving on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic. All workers have to do is show their badge when ordering, you can see all of the details here.

Along with the free 'Thank You Meals' McDonald's is asking people to tag an essential worker close to them on Twitter.

The Thank You Meals are scheduled to run until May 5th, but I have a feeling this is going to be a pretty popular promotion, and may be cut short.

While we're all dealing with the hard news around the Coronavirus pandemic, this is one of the many positive things we need to hang on to. Any chance that you get to celebrate something good right now, you should. I know it's not going to change the world, but right now we can't just let positivity pass us by.