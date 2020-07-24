McDonald’s To Mandate Masks Nationwide, Pause Re-Openings

Not everybody is lovin' it. McDonald's fast food chain is the latest national business to require masks for service at any of its 13,800+ locations.

Facial coverings are required indoors in Michigan by executive order, but that's not true in all of the 50 states. NBC Chicago reports, "as of Thursday, 29 states and the District of Columbia have instituted or announced statewide orders requiring face coverings in public, with similar but varying requirements." As more states move toward issuing a decree, a number of major retailers have published corporate polices in effect for any and all of their chain locations nationwide, including Meijer, Walmart, Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, Menards, Walgreen's, Target, Best Buy, Aldi, Verizon, Kohl's, Rite Aid, and others. McDonald's is the latest to make the rule.

We earn our customers’ trust by consistently executing our safety measures in the restaurants – and this includes the consistent and visible use of PPE. As we ask customers to wear face coverings in our restaurants, it is even more critical that we continue to deliver on our part behind the counter. -McDonald's

The restaurant is also pausing the re-openings of dining rooms for at least another 30 days. The restaurants that are now open will remain so, but only drive-thru service will be available at those locations limited to that right now.