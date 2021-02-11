As part of the COVID-19 response, additional food benefits are being extended through the month.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has announced that the additional food assistance benefits will continue through February. Around 350,000 Michigan families will be benefiting from this.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The extra food assistance was announced and approved in March of 2020 and that benefit is now being extended at least through February and has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. The additional benefits will be added to residents' Bridge Cards as early as February 18th.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact virtually every aspect of our lives, the last thing Michigan families should have to worry about is being able to afford their groceries each week...Michiganders deserve to have peace of mind in knowing resources are available to help them during this time, which is why I’m grateful we can continue providing this vital support for families throughout the state...said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers are listed below:

One person - $234

Two people - $430

Three people - $616

Four people - $782

Five people - $929

Six people - $1,114

Seven people - $1,232

Eight people - $1,408

Extending these food assistance benefits is part of the department’s continuing efforts to help Michiganders put food on the table during the pandemic,” “We will continue to work with our partners in the federal government to provide easy access to nutritious food...said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel.

To learn more about the food assistance benefits in Michigan, click here.

Source: Mid-Michigan Now