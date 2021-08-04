MDHHS Recommends Universal Masking & Distancing For Michigan Students This Fall

The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services has updated its guidelines for in-person learning and those guidelines include universal masking regardless of vaccination status.

Today the MDHHS made the recommendations in light of the new CDC guidance for Covid-19 mitigation. The recommendation not only includes masking for instructors and students, but includes physical distancing, promoting the benefits of vaccination, Covid-19 screenings, correct usages of ventilation systems, and reinforcing handwashing & respiratory etiquette.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS, says that the measures are necessary to protect those yet to be vaccinated:

We are committed to ensuring Michigan students and educators are safe in the classroom, including those who may not yet be vaccinated. MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages. We continue to urge all eligible residents to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible as it is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic.

Many districts in the state, including the Grand Rapids Public Schools, have indicated they will be following the new guidelines that recommend universal masking.

If you've yet to be vaccinated or need help scheduling an appointment, you can visit the MDHHS Vaccine Website or call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 (press 1) 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

