Check Out This Medieval Stone Castle For Sale In Jackson

How cool would it be to wake up everyday feeling like you're a Knight of the Round Table? Or waking up next to your fair maiden or a vile shrew? Well, if you've got the money that could easily be your future because there's a very medieval style stone castle house for sale in Jackson that just screams renaissance. The house is currently listed here at realtor.com and good lord is this thing sweet. It's currently selling for only $529,000...for a castle! Now sure, it's a more modernized castle but don't ruin my royal dreams. This place looks amazing inside and out.

Currently due to COVID-19, open house information is uncertain in some areas. They're asking for you to verify COVID-19 restrictions on open houses with your real estate agent, and local and state mandates, if you're interested in checking this place out for yourself. The listing of this property at 7300 Draper Road in Jackson, Michigan speaks for itself:

Once in a lifetime opportunity to own a castle! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2, 000 sq. ft. castle sits on 20 gorgeous acres featuring miles of nature trails for walking, running, sledding and exploring. Other features include a 60 ft castle tower with spiral staircase and bedrooms, large living/great room with vaulted ceilings, a walkout master suite, fireplaces in multiple rooms, unique shake style metal roofs, original hardwood floors, a lighted basketball court and half mile private driveways. Relax and entertain on the 3 separate outdoor patios or at the top of the castle tower.

Let's take a look at this stunning home: