Meet New Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell

After weeks and days of speculation the trigger was finally pulled on making former Detroit Lion player and New Orleans Saints assistant head coach Dan Campbell, the new head coach of the 2021 Detroit Lions.

Campbell's name quickly rose to the top of the Lions most sought after list a day after the Lions hired new General Manager Brad Holmes. The Lions spoke with a half dozen possible candidates so far but were unable to speak with Campbell until after the New Orleans Saints season officially ended - the Saints season ended after a 30-20 loss to the Tampa Bay on Sunday.

Now that the last piece of the Detroit Lions hiring process has been put into place, its time to meet our new Detroit Lions head coach.

Dan Campbell...

*Is 44 years old

*Played tight end at Texas A&M University.

*Was picked in the 3rd round (#79) by the New York Giants in 1999.

*Spent 10 years in the NFL as a tight end.

*Won the Ed Block Courage Award in 2005.

*91 receptions for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns in 134 career games in the NFL.

*He played for the Giants, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and the Detroit Lions.

*Was a member of the Super Bowl winning New Orleans Saints in 2010

*He was a member of the Detroit Lions 0-16 team of 2008.

*Went 5-7 as interim head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2015

*Has been an assistant coach and tight ends coach for New Orleans since 2016.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app