For true believers of ancient aliens and ancient astronauts, Ancient Aliens is a show that has sucked many down the rabbit hole of conspiracies surrounding the idea that intelligent life from somewhere in the universe helped shape the human race thousands of years ago. Whether you believe or need further convincing, the cast from the show will be hitting the road late this year into early 2023 and have the opportunity to maybe win some people over, as Ancient Aliens Live will make one of its final stops at the Cathedral Theater on February 18th, 2023, as their website breaks down the event:

The ninety-minute live experience celebrates the long-running program Ancient Aliens on The HISTORY Channel and features leading Ancient Astronaut theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, investigative mythologist William Henry, aerospace engineer, and intelligence expert Dr. Travis Taylor, UK government UFO investigator Nick Pope, and real-life Indiana Jones, David Childress, as they discuss thought-provoking extraterrestrial theories on fan-favorite topics from Ancient Egypt to the moon, paving the long road to Disclosure.

Meeting The Panel

The event coordinators will also be selling a separate VIP experience for $110 where you'll have the chance to get a picture taken with the panelists, however, personal cameras/selfies and autographs will not be available at VIP.

As interesting as I find the show, some of the dialogue in the show makes me crack up and some of the theories are a BIT far-fetched, but it's all in the name of discovery, so I guess no theories are off the table.