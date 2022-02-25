Meet the ‘Twosday Twins’ Born Two Minutes Apart on 2/22/22

As a twin dad, I love stories about twins. But these two baby girls will always have something special to remember all of their lives, even if they won't actually be able to 'remember' it. They were born two minutes apart on a day expressed with a whole bunch of twos.

Tuesday (or Twosday as it's being called) was the twenty-second day of the second month of the two-thousand and twenty-second year -- or 2/22/22.

Who Are the Twins Born on 2/22/22?

Stella and Scarlett are not just twins, they are identical twins.

Stella Anne Santo arrived at 10:28, weighing 4 pounds and 7 ounces. Her baby sister Scarlett Frances Santo was born two minutes later at 10:30, and she weighed 4 pounds, 12 ounces. Macomb Daily reports that Stella was - wait for it - two inches taller than her little sister.

Who Are the Proud Parents?

The girls' proud parents are Angela Juengel and James Santo Jr. Their precious little ones were born at Henry Ford Macomb Hospital in Clinton Township.

"(After a) very busy and hectic 2 days at the hospital, we are so proud to bring our twin baby girls into this world," Santo said in a text message to the Detroit Free Press on Thursday. "We are looking forward to going home."

The new parents and their new baby girls are residents of Almont, Michigan, and were expected to go home this week. Mom, Dad, Stella, and Scarlett were all said to be doing just fine.

