The last time Mega Millions was over $1 billion was in 2021 - January 22nd to be exact. And while most of us don't remember where we were when those winning numbers were drawn, one person in Michigan certainly does...

Because the last winner of $1 Billion from the Mega Millions Lottery bought their ticket in Michigan!

The Lottery luck in Michigan has been something historic in the past month, with at least three multi-million dollar winners, and three more (including a pool of players) winning more than $300 million.

So, the odds seem to be in our favor, especially in west Michigan, which is where more of these winning tickets have been drawn. And what's even crazier is, most of the winners weren't intentionally playing. Most of them just "happened" to buy a ticket while they were out and about, or their usual game had sold out, so they bought a different one, and won!

Tuesday night, six numbers were drawn for this year's biggest jackpot yet in Mega Millions: 7, 29, 60, 63, 66, and the Mega Ball was 15. Two people from Ohio matched the first five numbers, worth $1 million on their own. One of the winners even hit the multiplier, and pulled in $3 million.

BUT, the coveted Mega Millions prize went untouched, which means... it's now Mega BILLIONS, and the jackpot will now be worth at least $1.02 billion. That's Good News for Michigan, because the last time it topped $1 billion, the lone winning ticket was sold in the Mitten!

In 2021, a $1.05 billion check was written out to the "Wolverine FLL Club," out of Novi, Michigan - a northwest suburb of Michigan. A lawyer for the group accepted the check on their behalf.

The biggest jackpot EVER in Mega Millions was a $1.5 billion ticket sold in 2018 in South Carolina. But, again, Michigan has seen a run on big winners lately, so it seems the odds are in our favor!

The next drawing is Friday night, so get your tickets now, and good luck!